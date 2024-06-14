West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans $0.32 Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years. West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

WFG opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

