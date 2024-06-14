West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Plans $0.32 Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
West Fraser Timber has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years. West Fraser Timber has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Fraser Timber to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 1.1 %
WFG opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WFG
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.