Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WLK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.38.

Westlake Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WLK stock traded down $4.18 on Friday, hitting $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average is $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Westlake has a 52-week low of $107.34 and a 52-week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,961,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $25,154,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 56.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

