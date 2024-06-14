Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WHG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 13.39%.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 458,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 353,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $851,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

