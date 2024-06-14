Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $667.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

WSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

