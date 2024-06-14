Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Whitestone REIT Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WSR opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $667.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.