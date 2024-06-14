Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

