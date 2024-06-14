William Blair Weighs in on FirstService Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of FirstService in a report released on Monday, June 10th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $151.00 on Thursday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

