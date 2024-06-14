William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the May 15th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of 130.00 and a beta of -0.02. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $151,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

