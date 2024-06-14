Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $312.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.48 and its 200 day moving average is $250.79. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma are going to split on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,076 shares of company stock worth $18,420,458. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

