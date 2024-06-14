Willy Kruh Sells 3,738 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.7 %

CGC stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.