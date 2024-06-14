Willy Kruh Sells 3,738 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $37,155.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.7 %

CGC stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.