WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 43.5% in May

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 914,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

WIMI stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

