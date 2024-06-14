Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.70

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 38335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after buying an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after buying an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

