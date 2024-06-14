Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the May 15th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Worksport Stock Up 1.0 %

WKSP opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Worksport has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Worksport had a negative net margin of 751.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worksport

Worksport Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worksport stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worksport Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WKSP Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,707,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.79% of Worksport as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.