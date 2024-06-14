Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

WH stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.