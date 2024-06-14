Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wynnstay Properties Price Performance
Shares of LON:WSP opened at GBX 680 ($8.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 683.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 691.10. The stock has a market cap of £18.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,581.40 and a beta of 0.07. Wynnstay Properties has a one year low of GBX 625 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 749 ($9.54).
