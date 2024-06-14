Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WSP opened at GBX 680 ($8.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 683.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 691.10. The stock has a market cap of £18.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,581.40 and a beta of 0.07. Wynnstay Properties has a one year low of GBX 625 ($7.96) and a one year high of GBX 749 ($9.54).

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial, Retail, and Office segments. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

