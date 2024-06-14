X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.79

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.34% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.