XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the May 15th total of 216,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XBP Europe Stock Down 3.6 %

XBP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96. XBP Europe has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBP Europe

About XBP Europe

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XBP Europe stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XBP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,601,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,990,000. XBP Europe accounts for approximately 7.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 80.22% of XBP Europe as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

