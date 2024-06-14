Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.7 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $220.41 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,674 shares of company stock valued at $47,573,772 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.