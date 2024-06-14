Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $25.19 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $398.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 176,412 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $3,585,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

