Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

NYSE TRP opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

