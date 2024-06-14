Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Stories

