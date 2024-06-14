Zacks Research Comments on Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 550,229 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,831,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 432,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 696,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 403,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

