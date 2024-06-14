Zacks Research Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Analog Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.72 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.03 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.98.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,737 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,205 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.