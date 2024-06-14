Zacks Research Comments on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $281.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 119.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $298,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

