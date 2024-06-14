Zacks Research Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PPL. Citigroup increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$50.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$51.59. The firm has a market cap of C$29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,190.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.