Zacks Research Comments on Range Resources Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRC. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 37.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 80.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

