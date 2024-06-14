Zacks Research Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities lifted their target price on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

GAP Trading Down 2.3 %

GPS opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.35. GAP has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. GAP’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $64,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,852 shares of company stock worth $5,224,303 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.