Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.33. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2025 earnings at $43.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.17 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $920.53 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $916.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,075,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

