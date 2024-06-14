Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 708,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,547,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,491,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,435,000 after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 414,826 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

