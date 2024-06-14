Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZLS opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. Zalatoris II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLS. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,460,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,286,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Zalatoris II Acquisition
Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was formerly known as XPAC Acquisition Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zalatoris II Acquisition
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalatoris II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.