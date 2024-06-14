ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ZK opened at $21.39 on Friday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $32.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited is a battery electric vehicle technology company. Its current product portfolio primarily includes ZEEKR 001, a five-seater, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 001 FR, cross-over hatchback; ZEEKR 009, a luxury six-seater MPV; ZEEKR X, a compact SUV and an upscale sedan model.

