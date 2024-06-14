Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $41.74, but opened at $44.42. Zillow Group shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 175,939 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,260 shares of company stock worth $2,846,739. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Zillow Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,384,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,096,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3,675.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,917 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.