Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZIONL stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6189 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.