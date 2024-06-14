Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 262,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zoomcar Trading Down 3.7 %

ZCAR opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28. Zoomcar has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoomcar

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.07% of Zoomcar as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Zoomcar Company Profile

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. It connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bronxville, New York.

