Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of ZS opened at $181.05 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $204.12.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.