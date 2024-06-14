Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $205.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.74.

Shares of ZS opened at $181.05 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.12 and a 200-day moving average of $204.12.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

