Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Short Interest Update

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 721,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Amit Munshi bought 159,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 250,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,998. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZURA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

ZURA opened at $3.73 on Friday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

