1,020 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,323,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $249.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.05. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

