10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.97

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 62038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.83.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 over the last 90 days. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,647,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in 10x Genomics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 308,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in 10x Genomics by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 314,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.