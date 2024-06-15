1,173 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.58 and its 200-day moving average is $302.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $5.597 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ASR. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

