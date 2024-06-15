180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) versus Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Head-To-Head Comparison

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Life Sciences N/A -523.62% -105.10% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -71.00% -59.08%

Risk and Volatility

180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$19.93 million N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.07 million ($1.56) -0.92

This table compares 180 Life Sciences and Enlivex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 180 Life Sciences and Enlivex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than 180 Life Sciences.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats 180 Life Sciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. 180 Life Sciences Corp. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

