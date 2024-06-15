2,400 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

