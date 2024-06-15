265,000 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 265,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,000. Sealed Air makes up 3.7% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,410,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 16.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after buying an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $36.61 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

