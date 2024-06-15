2,800 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,394,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

