3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Up 0.1%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.76 and last traded at $101.27. 980,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,609,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after buying an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

