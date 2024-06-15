419 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

