4,340 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Summit X LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,524,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

