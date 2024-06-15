458 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 458 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.73 and its 200-day moving average is $237.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,393,778 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.