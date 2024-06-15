4,794 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

