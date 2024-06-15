4,849 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,937,000 after acquiring an additional 573,284 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $307,580.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,016 shares of company stock worth $6,814,969 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ZM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.