5,019 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

