5,019 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BATRK opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
About Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
