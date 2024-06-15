524 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $378.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

